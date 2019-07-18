Two Arrested by Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office

Last Updated: July 18, 2019 at 12:42 pm

According to reports: Zachary Tyler Hein and David Allen Butler have been arrested for five counts each for possession of stolen property by The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. On 07/13/2019, four utility trailers, a golf cart, and a go-cart were found located at David Hein’s residence in the Paxville area of Clarendon County. All items had been previously reported stolen in Sumter County. We have not located the owner of the go-cart. If you are missing a go-cart or have any information, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414. The subjects face additional charges in Sumter County. Please share.