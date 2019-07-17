The Continuum in Lake City

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 3:31 pm

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The highly anticipated opening of the Continuum in Lake City is approaching, and organizers are pleased to announce a ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house. The special event will take place on Tuesday, August 6. It will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony, featuring South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Darla Moore Foundation President and CEO Marion S. Fowler, III, at 10 a.m. An open house will follow that event until 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The Darla Moore Foundation is partnering with Francis Marion University and Florence- Darlington Technical College to create the Continuum, an innovative new educational entity,where students will be educated and trained with the goal of providing a skilled workforce to the region and beyond. Hundreds of high school and technical college students are already registered for classes which will begin later in August.

Courses in a variety of disciplines will be offered across the Continuum’s many academic tracks. Dual enrollment courses, led by FMU faculty, will include English, math, history, biology, chemistry, art, music, business, computer science, education, pre-engineering and pre-nursing. Initially, the technical education and workforce development courses will provide training in HVAC, welding, health sciences, mechatronics and advanced manufacturing technology. They’ll be led by FDTC instructors. Students may acquire credits towards high school diplomas, towards certificates, towards two-year degrees, and — through both dual enrollment courses and regular college courses —towards baccalaureate (four-year college) degrees.

For more information, visit the Continuum website at www.thelccontinuum.org.