2019 Invitational at The Player’s Course at Wyboo

Last Updated: July 8, 2019 at 4:36 pm

2019 Player’s Invitational

The Players Course at Wyboo – Manning, South Carolina

Friday August 16th– Sunday August 18th, 2019

*ENTRY DEADLINE – 5:00 PM EDT Friday August 2, 2019

The Players Course at Wyboo welcomes a new tradition to Clarendon County this August with the inaugural Players Invitational. The Players Invitational will be hosted by The Players Course August 16th-August 18th, 2019. This tournament will be a 36-hole stroke play event that will be flighted after day 1. The cost of the event is $125 and will include your practice round, tournament rounds, tee gifts, food, and prizes. The Players Invitational will consist of three divisions Men’s, Seniors (60 +) and Ladies. The field will be limited to the first 120 entries. To sign up please call or e-mail Kyle Gregory at 803-478-2500 or kylegregorypga@gmail.com. We are looking forward to welcoming those from the surrounding areas to showcase what Manning and The Players Course has to offer.