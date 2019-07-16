SARAH FRANCES HANCOCK WELLS

Sarah Frances Hancock Wells, 93, widow of Raymond Edwin Wells, Jr., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at NHC Healthcare in Sumter.

Born February 12, 1926, in Bishopville, she was a daughter of the late Harley Duncan Hancock and the late Sue Clark Hancock. She attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. During the 1940’s, she went to work for Malaria Control, which later became the Center for Disease Control. She worked in Atlanta, Georgia, Columbia and Manning. After moving back to Manning, she was courted and married her high school sweetheart, Raymond, in 1950. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Fran Wells; a son, Raymond E. “Ray” Wells III (Kathy Ann), both of Manning; a sister, Sue H. Morris of Buford, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Zelle Jefferies of Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery. Pallbearers will Jeff Cribb, Steve Cribb, John Melton, John Horton, Mac Eaddy and Jeff Benenhaley.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Manning United Methodist Church and other times at the home of her son, 5693 Bloomville Road, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102, or to a charity of one’s choice. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org