On Friday, July 12. 2019, Ila Hilton Murray, widow of the late Joseph Murray, exchanged time for eternity at her residence. Born on January 31, 1920, in the Foreston Community of Manning, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Katie Alls Hilton Sr.

The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence, 4295 S. Brewington Rd., Foreston Community, Manning. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning.