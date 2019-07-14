ULYSSES THOMPSON JR.

Columbia SC

On Friday, July 12, 2019, Ulysses Thompson Jr. “Sonny” heard his Master’s call at Prisma Health Richland.

Born on October 16, 1960, in Manning, he was a son of Alberteen Martin Thompson and the late Ulysses Thompson Sr., “Bub”.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.