ULYSSES THOMPSON JR.
by Johnny Weeks | July 14, 2019 10:49 am
Columbia SC
On Friday, July 12, 2019, Ulysses Thompson Jr. “Sonny” heard his Master’s call at Prisma Health Richland.
Born on October 16, 1960, in Manning, he was a son of Alberteen Martin Thompson and the late Ulysses Thompson Sr., “Bub”.
The family is receiving relatives and friends from 1:00pm-7:00pm at the residence, 3587, J. W. Carter Rd., Ram Bay Community, Summerton.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.
