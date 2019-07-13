Picture by: A Second Chance Animal Shelter

“Medna” is a 2 year old, grey w/ white, female, Lab mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, and tested negative for heartworms. Medna is such a sweet dog with lots of energy that loves to play! She gets along well with other dogs. Medna loves attention, and would love to become a part of your family! If you are interested in adopting Medna, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.