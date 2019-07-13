Pet adoption at Second Chance Animal Shelter

Last Updated: July 13, 2019 at 10:13 am

Picture by: A Second Chance Animal Shelter

“Gracie” is a 12 year old, grey tabby w/orange, female, Domestic Short Hair cat. She is a super sweet cat, and laid back. Gracie is up to date on all her vaccinations, spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Gracie gets along with other cats, but generally stays more to herself. She is used to being an indoor/outdoor cat. Gracie’s sister, Harley, is also available for adoption! Gracie would make a great addition to your family. Come meet her today! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.