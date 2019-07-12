Future Doctor at LMA

Emily Meueller at the Congress program

Emily Mueller of Orangeburg, a10th-grader at Laurence Manning Academy in Manning, served as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 23-25.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research ﬁelds. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and ﬁnances, skills acquisition, intemships, career guidance and much more.

“To be chosen I had to have at least a 3.5 GPA which was verified by my school, LMA,” said Mueller. “The experience opened my eyes to the world of medicine, and gave me an inside look on the future of medicine. During the Congress, I sat in an arena with around 10,000 other people. The lecturers were all across the board, from doctors from Charleston, SC, to Nobel Prize winners. I learned a lot about neuroscience, technology, and surgery.”

During the three-day Congress, Mueller joined students from across the country and heard Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research. She and others received advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school.

Mueller’s nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

“I met many amazing people during the Congress and it was nice to share ideas between each other,” said Mueller. “The Congress was not boring at all. The directors made it very enjoyable to teenagers by adding music and breaks to talk with others in attendance. The experience was a lot to take in at first but also inspiring. I hope that others in this community will be able to have the same opportunity to experience this like I did. I will definitely look back at this experience and be thankful for how it shaped me for the future. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and go after your dreams.”