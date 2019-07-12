Fun Times in Manning

The City of Manning held its annual Red, White and Blue Celebration to commemorate America’s Independence Day on Wednesday of last week. People from all over the east coast was on hand to enjoy the festivities. Vendors were set up to offer a variety of food for the public to enjoy. Live music was also provided for entertainment and many joined in to dance the night away. With the threat of rain in the weather forecast, the potential for downpours was always in everyone’s mind. Luckily, the heavy rain held off until after the fireworks display was over and people were leaving to go home.

Andy Milner from Atlanta, GA was also there to enjoy the event. He was traveling home from New York and saw the advertisements about the festivities.

“I do a lot of traveling for work and have stayed in hotels in Manning a few times,” said Milner. “I saw a sign that described the celebration and decided to spend the night to take a break from my hectic schedule. It was refreshing to see both young and old spending the evening out on the town and dancing to the music. It reminded me of my childhood years in Georgia.”

“Our 5thAnnual Red, White and Blue Celebration was spectacular,” said Mayor Julia Nelson. “We had anticipated a pretty miserable evening due to the predicted high heat index. However, God blessed us again with great weather. Even as storms were all around us, we only experienced a few drops of rain and a comforting breeze.”

“I’ve had several individuals to express how they enjoyed the celebration,’ Nelson added. “The band this year, Finesse from Columbia SC, was very interactive and entertaining. I was especially elated about how the young children were invited on the stage and sang and danced to the popular song, ‘I’m Gonna Ride Until I Can’t Ride No More.’ I think we’re creating memories that will last our children a lifetime. When they grow up, celebrating our nation’s Independence Day will always take them back to their hometown.”

Nelson also said that the event would not be possible without the help of many sponsors. She added that the sponsor’s support every year is instrumental for it to be shared with everyone.

“We can’t thank each of them enough,” said Nelson. “I hope everyone who enjoys this event will patronize these businesses and thank them for their annual support.”

Next year’s event will take place on July 3, 2020.