Clarendon Pride is getting it done

Last Updated: July 12, 2019 at 2:45 pm

The Clarendon Pride is finding success in its 3rd season. The pride took home a silver championship in this past weekend’s Sumter splash tournament which showcased 70 teams from around the state. The Pride also raised the first place trophy in the North Charleston classic as well as tournament champions in the FIBA Memorial Day classic held in Florence SC. Program organizer and head coach Marty Lemon says to date this has been the most decorated tournament season yet.

“We aren’t like a lot of AAU programs that recruit from different places all over the region,” said Lemon. “We find local kids, introduce them to the varsity/Jr high school system and also get them the experience and exposure competing against programs from different areas. The end result is to hopefully allow them to grow together and progress up to the MHS varsity level.”

“The outpouring of support for our players and organization as a whole has been great and much appreciated especially by the players who benefit from the positive reinforcement,” Lemon added. “The pride has 2 teams; one comprised of students from MES and the other MJHS. Staff includes senior advisor Rolando Shuler organizer/head coach Marty Lemon coaches Douglas Mccray and Shawn Hayward coordinators Brandi Brown, Chiquanna Giles, Shakily Baker and Kim Brown.”