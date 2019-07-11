Shaffer pleads guilty to Federal Charges

Last Updated: July 11, 2019 at 12:16 pm

Former police chief Blair Shaffer of the Manning Police Department appeared in federal court today in Charleston. Shaffer entered a plea of guilty on two of the five federal charges that were filed against him.

The first charge, Theft of Federal funds carries a possible maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines and three years probation.

Shaffer also pled Guilty to the charge of Lying to Federal Agents which carries a possible maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment $250,000 in fines and three years probation.

Sentencing will be held until the decision of the other three charges at a later date.