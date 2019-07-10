Manning Man wins the $250,000 SC Lottery

A resident of Manning recently had his dream come true when he won $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at the Quick Pantry on Raccoon Road in Manning. The winner, who chooses to remain anonymous, said that when he saw the prize on the ticket, he simply walked out quietly and left.

On the SC lottery website, the man said that he has plans to purchase a new truck as possible.

Quick Pantry will receive a commission of $2,500 because they were the store where the ticket was purchased.

According to the lottery website, three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Fast Cash Fever game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.