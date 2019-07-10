DAVID GERALD BAKER, SR.

Last Updated: July 9, 2019 at 2:43 pm

David Gerald Baker, Sr., 74, of Florence, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Mr. Baker was born a son of the late Beulah Morris Baker and E. C. Baker, Sr. He was a member of New Hope Family Worship, active in Florence City Baseball for many years and retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling. He enjoyed golf, fishing and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Carroll Baker; sister, Betty Jean Thompson, and brother-in-law, Sam Lowder. Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Eddie Faye Johnson Baker; sons, David Gerald Baker, Jr. (Amy) and Edward McKuren Baker (Carrie); grandchildren, Kacie Baker, David Gerald Baker, III, Thomas Reece Baker, Hayden Baker and Carly Baker; brother, Johnny Baker (Toni); sister, Linda Lowder; sister-in-law, Esther Baker, and brother-in-law, Alex Thompson. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Highway 527, New Zion, SC. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care Mr. Baker received from the McLeod Hospital staff and to Jay Coleman for his love and support. Memorials may be made to New Hope Family Worship, 1018 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501 or to Midway EPC Church, 9600 Black River Road, New Zion, SC 29111. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.