Williamsburg avoids shutdown despite deficit

Last Updated: July 9, 2019 at 1:11 pm

The government in Williamsburg County won’t shut down like first thought. Last week, County Council passed a $22 million budget to keep the government operating, but Supervisor Tiffany Wright said there is still a deficit.

She expects the county to either lay off or force employees to take time off without pay. Wright also said the county could have to pay a federal settlement which stems from claims of unpaid overtime over the past two years.