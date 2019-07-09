WILLIAM DAVID SINGLETON

William David Singleton, 77, husband of Alice Monahan Singleton, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence. Born June 25, 1942, in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Hovey Byard Singleton and the late Edna Foster Singleton. He was a retired manager with Trimaco, LLC. He loved to hunt and fish. He was great with his hands and could fix anything. He is survived by his wife of 29 years; two sons, Jeffrey Singleton (Pam) of Liberty and Todd Singleton (Patty) of Lawrenceville, GA; two step sons, Donnie Clark (Sheri) of Effingham and Joshua Clark (Heather) of Sellers; one sister, Clara Dean Farmer of Franklin, NC; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Singleton.

A visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home in Manning. A visitation in Travelers Rest, SC will take place from 2 – 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest. A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Coleman Memorial Cemetery in Travelers Rest, SC with Rev. Earl Reid and Rev. Ron Singleton officiating.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements,

(803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org