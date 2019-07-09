S.C. statewide animal adoption event
by Samantha Lynn | July 9, 2019 3:45 pm
Last Updated: July 9, 2019 at 3:35 pm
Pick Me! SC, South Carolina’s statewide adoption is event, is coming back. From July 12th through the 14th, residents can visit participating locations throughout the state and bring home a new furry friend. The goal is to save 1,500 animals over the course of a weekend. Most of the participating locations are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions.
According to the website, participating locations in Lowcountry include:
- Berkeley County Animal Center
- Bluffton Petco
- Charleston Animal Society
- Colleton County Animal Shelter
- Dorchester Paws
- Jasper Animal Rescue Mission
- Mt. Pleasant Dolittles
- North Charleston Petco
- Orangeburg County Animal Control
- Palmetto Animal League
- Pet Helpers Adoption Center
- Pounce Cat Cafe
- Purrvana Cat Cafe
- Summerville Petco
- West Ashley Do Littles
- West Ashley Petco
The statewide event is organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) and sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers. If you do plan to adopt an animal, you are asked to bring your own leash and carriers to take your furry friend home in. For more information, you can check out their website here.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.