S.C. statewide animal adoption event

Last Updated: July 9, 2019 at 3:35 pm

Pick Me! SC, South Carolina’s statewide adoption is event, is coming back. From July 12th through the 14th, residents can visit participating locations throughout the state and bring home a new furry friend. The goal is to save 1,500 animals over the course of a weekend. Most of the participating locations are offering “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions.

According to the website, participating locations in Lowcountry include:

Berkeley County Animal Center

Bluffton Petco

Charleston Animal Society

Colleton County Animal Shelter

Dorchester Paws

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission

Mt. Pleasant Dolittles

North Charleston Petco

Orangeburg County Animal Control

Palmetto Animal League

Pet Helpers Adoption Center

Pounce Cat Cafe

Purrvana Cat Cafe

Summerville Petco

West Ashley Do Littles

West Ashley Petco

The statewide event is organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) and sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers. If you do plan to adopt an animal, you are asked to bring your own leash and carriers to take your furry friend home in. For more information, you can check out their website .