One of S.C.’s oldest, most haunted bars

Last Updated: July 8, 2019 at 3:16 pm

Reports of ghostly haunts and ghastly apparitions abound in the Holy City, a.k.a. Charleston, South Carolina. The majority of proclaimed sightings take place in the historic district, where for hundreds of years of history, including periods of war and strife, invasions, pirate scourge, and more have added to the discontented souls believed to be stranded in the netherworld, or just stuck in place.

There’s no better place to gather and tell ghost stories than at one of the oldest bars in the state, a bar that’s rumored to be among the most haunted around. The Blind Tiger pub was opened in 1893, but the building she sits in was nearly a hundred years old when it opened. Located on Charleston’s famous Broad Street, it’s one of the oldest business establishments in the French Quarter. In 2015, Blind Tiger was sold and then underwent some renovations — which are known to stir up paranormal activity. And while the new owners don’t promote the haunted happenings here, the resident ghost no doubt continues to spook the occasional guest. Over the years (decades), both patrons and staff have reported seeing the full apparition of a woman in black floating across the floor. While others, primarily women, report someone pulled their hair (hard) — when no one was around to do so. Even if you’re not a believer, you’ll still enjoy a visit to the Blind Tiger. If your conviction starts to wane and you get an uneasy feeling inside, just ask for a table in the lovely courtyard out back. Then sit back, relax and sip wine outside one of the most haunted bars in South Carolina. (It’s like having one foot in the haunted bar and one foot out.)

Blind Tiger is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen stops taking orders at 10 p.m. Learn more from the official website, and follow the Facebook page here. Address: 36-38 Broad Street, Charleston, SC, 29403