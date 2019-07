Happy Birthday to Reverend Joseph Pringle

Reverend Joseph Pringle’s birthday, July 8th, 1929

Happy 90 “blessed years” Birthday to the best Dad in the World!! You are our heart!

Many thanks to all who came out to help him celebrate on Saturday.

Love your children,

Patricia Pringle, Lee Allen, Joshua, Randy, Jeremiah, Isaac, Anita and Grandchildren and Great-Grand Children