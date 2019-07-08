Manning man wins $250,000.00

Last Updated: July 8, 2019 at 7:49 pm

A Manning man’s had his eye on a new truck, and soon he’ll have his hands on one after winning $250,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “It’s a dream come true,” he told lottery officials when he cashed in the winning ticket.

He purchased the Fast Cash Fever scratch-off from the Quick Pantry #25 on Raccoon Rd. in Manning. He says he quietly walked out of the store when he saw how much he’d won.

“This is great,” he said.

Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Fast Cash Fever game, at odds of 1 in 660,000. For selling the claimed ticket, Quick Pantry #25 in Manning received a commission of $2,500.