Smith was the starting center in 1965 when Clemson captured the ACC title under head coach Frank Howard. The Augusta native was picked in the AFL Draft by the New York Jets in 1965 and by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft in 1966. Ultimately, Smith did not play professional football. Instead, he went on to practice plastic surgery and hand surgery. Smith was one of five former Clemson football players to receive an Honorary Degree (Doctor of Laws) from the university.