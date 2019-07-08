Two pipe bombs explode at S.C. courthouse overnight, police say
by Samantha Lynn | July 8, 2019 11:15 am
Last Updated: July 8, 2019 at 11:04 am
Police are investigating after two homemade pipe bombs exploded outside the Pickens County Courthouse.
Pickens police stated the pipe bombs were detonated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on the outside of the courthouse.The courthouse was closed at the time and no one was hurt. The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said both pipe bombs appear to be homemade.
The pipe bombs were found on the side of the courthouse, near the building’s HVAC units, police said. A few glass windows were damaged. Court Street is closed between East Main Street and East Cedar Street as police investigate. Officers expect the road to be closed for several hours. The courthouse is expected to open as usual Monday morning and normal business is expected to be on schedule, according to police. No arrests have been made in this investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
