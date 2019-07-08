The pipe bombs were found on the side of the courthouse, near the building’s HVAC units, police said. A few glass windows were damaged. Court Street is closed between East Main Street and East Cedar Street as police investigate. Officers expect the road to be closed for several hours. The courthouse is expected to open as usual Monday morning and normal business is expected to be on schedule, according to police. No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.