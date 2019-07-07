Mobile Job Center to aid Jobseekers in Summerton

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 1:04 pm

The “SC Career Coach” is a Mobile unit with state-of-the-art facilities that brings the job search process to those looking for work in local areas.

The Career Coach will be providing workforce services to jobseekers, and a number of area businesses will be discussing employment opportunities, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. July 18 when the Career Coach will be parked at the Clarendon School District 1 Community Resource Center at 1154 4thStreet in Summerton. According to postings in the South Carolina Works Online services portal alone, there are 66 open positions in Summerton.

A mobile extension of the SC Works centers, the SC Career Coach duplicates resources found in such statewide locations as the Manning Center located in the Harvin-Clarendon County Library at 214 N. Brooks St. in Manning, but does so in a mobile environment that travels to more rural areas to offer on-site support services.

This state-of-the-art mobile SC Works center has 10 work stations for job-seeking activities, provides WiFi and printer capabilities, has staff available to assist users and is wheelchair accessible. It is an extension of the services provided through the work centers and connection points blanketing the state – an opportunity to bring these services to locations or events where workforce resources are beneficial or needed.

SC Career Coach can travel to a variety of events, including: