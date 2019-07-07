Local attends Congress of Medical Leaders

Emily Mueller

Emily Mueller of Orangeburg, a 10th-grader at Laurence Manning Academy in Manning, served as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 23-25.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research ﬁelds. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

During the three-day Congress, Mueller joined students from across the country and heard Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research. She and others received advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school.ueller’s nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to be physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and ﬁnances, skills acquisition, intemships, career guidance and much more.