Editorial: The Effects of Cancer

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 11:35 am

by Tosha Beaver

Cancer.

Our community knows a lot about this word. We have all witnessed how everyone comes together to support each other when its needed the most. We rally, conduct fundraisers and try to take as much burden off of our loved ones as we can. When someone gets that diagnosis, the outpouring of love and concern from our area is incredible.

As someone that works in the medical field and has had cancer affect my personal life, I feel the obligation to raise awareness while giving a few reminders on how to lower the risk of cancer and offer words of encouragement to those that need it.

Cancer has affected almost everyone in some manner. In fact, around thirty eight percent of people receive a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. You can reduce your risk of cancer with a few simple steps and lifestyle changes.

Regular cancer screening tests help with early detection in breast, colon, lung, prostate, and cervical cancer. Early detection is the biggest defense against cancer so it’s crucial to get those regular screenings.. Ask your physician for more information.

Protect yourself from the sun by limiting your time in direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and using a broad spectrum sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher.

Diet and exercise are two things that play a major role in how your body performs. When you take care of yourself with a healthy diet and regular exercise, you lessen your risks of multiple types of cancer.

Avoiding tobacco products can dramatically decrease your chances of having mouth, throat, lung or several other types of cancer.

A less known fact is that alcohol consumption can also contribute to risks of certain types of cancer.

Find out more about cancer prevention at:

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/

There are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States and with medical advances, it is predicted that there will be 21.7 million cancer survivors by 2029.

You can help fund cancer research by being getting involved in cancer related activities, volunteering, donating tissue or simply making a monetary donation to research the cancer of your choice.

If you know someone battling cancer, please be considerate of how they’re feeling. Cancer doesn’t only affect one’s body, but it alters the way they view life, and is mentally and emotionally draining. You don’t have to fully understand, being supportive of them is enough.

If you are currently battling cancer, know that you are a warrior and you can beat this. Our community is rooting for you. This chapter isn’t the end of your book. Stay strong. The Lord will fight for you, you need only to be still. Exodus 14:14