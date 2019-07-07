DANIEL JUNIOUS DUBOSE

ALCOLU – Daniel Junious DuBose, 76, husband of Janice Myrtle Thames DuBose, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.

Born September 10, 1942, in Lake City, SC, he was a son of the late Junious Milton DuBose and the late Beulah Floyd DuBose. He was the owner and operator of his own chicken farm.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years; two sons, Daniel Derrick DuBose (Susan) of Alcolu and Thomas Paul DuBose (Shelby) of Manning; two daughters, Wanda DuBose and Kimberly Maria DuBose both of Alcolu; two grandchildren, Karen Romano (Clay Morris) of Manning and Daniel D. DuBose II of Alcolu; one great grandchild, Junious Daniel Romano of Manning; and four sisters, Valorie Evans of Alcolu, Anita Barkely and Emmalean Abrams (Doyle) all of Sumter, and Betty Jean Logan (Clarence) of Manning.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Whitney.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be receiving guest on Monday (July 8th) and Tuesday (July 9th) until 8pm at 1067 Ridge Drive, Alcolu.