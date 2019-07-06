There’s a new MK pink Cadillac in Manning

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 12:38 pm

The most coveted incentive for sales representatives of Mary Kay products, the pink Cadillac has been awarded to Independent Sales Director Adrienne Hollifield of Manning, SC

Hollifield received the new pearlized Pink Cadillac XT-5 Luxury at King Cadillac in Florence, SC. This will be her fourth Mary Kay career car that she has earned by meeting and exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay business.

Hollifield began her Mary Kay business as an Independent Beauty Consultant in 2012 . As a direct result of her accomplishments, she became an Independent Sales Director in 2013. As an Independent Sales Director, she chooses to provide education, leadership and motivation to other Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and continues to offer her customers high-quality Mary Kay products. Hollifield is mentored by Independent National Sales Director Somer Ballard Fortenberry.

“I’m so grateful to drive a Pink Cadillac because it is an iconic symbol of our company,” said Hollifield. “To be a Pink Cadillac unit is prestigious in MK and I am so grateful for the avenue to share my story. Our mission is to carry on Mary Kay Ashe’s legacy to enrich women’s lives through this business. I am so grateful to represent a company where God isfirst, family is second, and career is third.”

Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors earn the use of a pink Cadillac XT-5. The Career Car Program also includes the Chevy Malibu, Chevy Equinox, Chevy Traverse, and MINI Hardtop 4 Door.

“Mary Kay has continued to provide a rewarding opportunity selling irresistible products and changing the lives of women around the world for 55 years,” said Laura Beitler, Vice President of Sales for Mary Kay Inc. “The use of career cars earned by the independent sales force are just one of the ways our Independent Beauty Consultants are rewarded for their success. We are proud to recognize them for their hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their Mary Kay businesses.”

Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 164,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car. Currently there are more than 4,100 Mary Kay Career Cars are on the road nationwide.