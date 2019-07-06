Local Students honored on Spring 2019 President’s Lisst

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 12:24 pm

USC Sumter recently announced the list of students who were named to the Spring 2019 President’s List. To reach this high academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.

Kasey Floyd of New Zion, SC

Brianna Hill of Summerton, SC

Maitri Patel of Manning, SC

Rebekah Robinson of Summerton, SC

Ella Wray-Carnes of Summerton, SC