; Wildlife Fund Photo Contest

ManningLive

Wildlife Fund Photo Contest

by | July 5, 2019 4:45 pm

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm

(Photo: Paul M. Doughty)

South Carolina Wildlife has some exciting news:

The 2020 SCW/Hampton Wildlife Fund photo contest will start earlier than usual and will come with an updated set of categories and rules, and a new online submission process. You can start submitting your entries on July 15! The deadline is October 15!

CLICK HERE: >> http://www.scwildlife.com/photocontest/rules.html

 

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live