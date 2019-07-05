Wildlife Fund Photo Contest
by Samantha Lynn | July 5, 2019 4:45 pm
Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm
(Photo: Paul M. Doughty)
South Carolina Wildlife has some exciting news:
The 2020 SCW/Hampton Wildlife Fund photo contest will start earlier than usual and will come with an updated set of categories and rules, and a new online submission process. You can start submitting your entries on July 15! The deadline is October 15!
CLICK HERE: >> http://www.scwildlife.com/photocontest/rules.html
