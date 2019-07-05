New Animal Hospital in Summerton

An Open House event was held Saturday to officially announce the opening of the new Lake Marion Animal Hospital. Owned by Brad and Becca Phillips, the animal hospital is located at 1349 Felton Street in Summerton. Their phone number is (803)488-8800.

Brad is a lifelong resident of Clarendon County and is excited to be back in Summerton to open the new facility.

“It’s always been a dream to one day have my own business in my home town,” said Brad. “When I became interested in animal care, I knew that I would come back here to work and live.”

Brad and Becca met each other in veterinary school in 2014. They were attending classes overseas on the island of Saint Kitts, located in the West Indies. After their two and half years of studies on Saint Kitts, the couple went to Texas A&M for their clinical training. The advanced training in Texas took an entire year in order to complete their required hours of hands on training to earn their doctorates of veterinary medicine.

Becca went back to Florida to practice in Tallahasee. She was a technician there prior to going to college to become a veterinarian. She is currently working at a very large clinic in Florida, and will be moving to Summerton very soon to join her newly married husband.

“We just got married in February of this year,” said Becca. “We have only seen each other a handful of times since we married. I am making preparations to wrap up my Florida job, so that I can be a part of our hospital full time.”

After Brad left Saint Kitts, he joined Westside veterinary clinic in Florence, SC. He worked there for 16 months while the dream to open his business in Summerton was being brought to reality. The focus of the hospital will be on common pets, such as dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, and other “pocket pets.” Eventually, Brad said that he will expand his list to include goats, horses, and cows when possible.

Lake Marion Animal Hospital offers a wide array of services to the customers and their pets. This includes services such as the spaying or neutering of pets, giving vaccines, detection and treatment for heart worms, preventative care and general orthopedic surgeries. Dental care such as teeth cleaning or extractions if needed are available. They have equipment to perfom X-rays as well.

“Rabies, distemper-parvo combination, treating for kennel cough and testing for intestinal parasites are common treatments that we administer as needed,” said Brad. “One of the most important things that we do here is to try to educate pet owners about prevention to avoid illnesses. Many of the illnesses that we treat are preventable if the pet owner knows the signs and symptoms of them.”

The Lake Marion Animal Hospital welcomes anyone from Clarendon and the surrounding counties to come by for their pets’ needs and treatments.