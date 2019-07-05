Local students named to Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 11:51 am

USC Sumter recently announced the list of students who were namd to the Spring 2019 Deans List. To reach this academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.

Sara James of Summerton, SC

Michael Morris of Summerton, SC

Tarzan Nguyen of Manning, SC

Simran Patel of Manning, SC

Matthew Varn of Manning, SC

Brooke Ward of Manning, SC

Kirsten Way of Manning, SC