Local students named to Spring 2019 Dean’s List
by Johnny Weeks | July 5, 2019 2:00 pm
Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 11:51 am
USC Sumter recently announced the list of students who were namd to the Spring 2019 Deans List. To reach this academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.
Sara James of Summerton, SC
Michael Morris of Summerton, SC
Tarzan Nguyen of Manning, SC
Simran Patel of Manning, SC
Matthew Varn of Manning, SC
Brooke Ward of Manning, SC
Kirsten Way of Manning, SC
USC Sumter is located in the heart of the state, about 45 miles east of the capital of Columbia, South Carolina. USC Sumter became a University campus in 1973 and today has an enrollment of about 1,000 per academic year. USC Sumter confers two-year associate’s degrees and offers baccalaureate degree programs in business through USC Aiken and education through USC Upstate. Palmetto College offers fourteen bachelors degrees that can be completed on the USC Sumter campus. To learn more, visit uscsumter.eduor call 803-775-8727.
