DELBERT JOHN “DEL” NUSBAUM, SR.

SUMMERTON – Delbert John “Del” Nusbaum, Sr., 82, husband of Shirley Ann Renninger Nusbaum, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland.

Born April 15, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Eugene Lamoine Nusbaum and the late Valorus Catherine Grimm Nusbaum. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and he was a member of the Manning Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years of Summerton; a son, Delbert J. Nusbaum, Jr. (Rozzie) of Great Mills, Maryland; a daughter, Pamela S. Terrell (Randy) of Jacksonville, Florida; nine grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org



