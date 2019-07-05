Clarendon PRIDE AAU finding success

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 2:30 pm

The Clarendon Pride is finding success in its 3rd season. The pride took home a silver championship in this past weekend’s Sumter splash tournament which showcased 70 teams from around the state. The Pride also raised the first place trophy in the North Charleston classic as well as tournament champions in the FIBA Memorial Day classic held in Florence SC. Program organizer and head coach Marty Lemon says to date this has been the most decorated tournament season yet.

“We aren’t like a lot of AAU programs that recruit from different places we find local kids, introduce them to the varsity/Jr high school system and also get them the experience and exposure competing against programs from different areas. The result we hope is that they’ll grow together right on through the MHS varsity level.”

He adds “the outpouring of support for our players and organization as a whole has been great and much appreciated especially by the players who benefit from the positive reinforcement”. The pride has 2 teams; one comprised of students from MES and the other MJHS. Staff includes senior advisor Rolando Shuler organizer/head coach Marty Lemon coaches Douglas Mccray and Shawn Hayward coordinators Brandi Brown, Chiquanna Giles, Shakily Baker and Kim Brown.