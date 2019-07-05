ASCAS Pets of the Week

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 12:05 pm

Heidi is a 6 year old female domestic cat. She is a super sweet cat, and laid back. Heidi gets along well with other cats, and loves children. Heidi is up to date on all her vaccinations, spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Heidi was adopted out earlier in the year, and has just recently found herself back at the shelter. Her long hair was causing the adopters allergy issues, but they said she is a wonderful cat. She would make a great addition to your family. Come meet her today! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for our kittens.