Final Day of Estate Sale on Beaver Drive

Last Updated: July 1, 2019 at 1:55 pm

1501 Beaver Drive in Manning.

There will be an estate sale at the above address starting on July 3 and going for two days until the 5th. The hours will be 10am to 6 pm each day. It will involve all of the contents of the entire house. Everything must go. According to the owners, the prices will be better than any flea market.