Preston Theodore Chase
by Nigel Johnson | July 3, 2019 3:08 pm
Manning SC – On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Preston Theodore Chase, devoted husband of Joann Conner Chase, exchanged time for eternity at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born on August 12, 1951, in Baltimore County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Albert Alexander and Ethel Chase.
The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence, 2987 Hector Walker Rd., Ram Bay Community of Manning.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel
