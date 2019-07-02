Growers Express, which supplies packaged vegetables to Green Giant and Trader Joe’s, issued a voluntary recall because of a possible listeria contamination. The recall includes cauliflower, butternut squash, potatoes, zucchini and more, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall does not affect canned or frozen vegetables.

Many of the packaged vegetables were sold on the East Coast and Midwest. Most of the products have a “Best if Used By” date of June 26 to June 29, 2019.