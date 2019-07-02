Glenn Elvin Coker

MONCKS CORNER – Glenn Elvin Coker, 73, husband of Sandra Anne Harrington “Sandy” Coker, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.

Born January 14, 1946, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Carlisle Raymond Coker and the late Edith Driggers Coker. He was a former member of the National Guard and he was a retired general foreman with the Naval Shipyard in Charleston. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Moncks Corner.

He is survived by his wife of Moncks Corner; a son, Glenn Elvin Coker, Jr. (Miranda) of St. Louis, Missouri; a daughter, Kim R. Coker (Paige DuBose) of Summerton; two grandchildren, Evan Coker and Grayson Coker, both of St. Louis, Missouri; a niece, Edith Terolli (Walt) of Summerville; a brother-in-law, Boyd Thames of Columbia; a nephew, Steve Thames of Columbia; two nieces, Patty Floyd (Mike) of Elgin and Amy Thames of Columbia; and a great nephew, Christopher Thames of Columbia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Annalise and Emmalyn Coker.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Monty Polk officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Evan Coker, George Carr, Steve Thames, Robbie Richbourg, Walt Terolli and Mike Floyd.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to SHARE (Pregnancy and Infant Loss) at www.nationalshare.org​

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org