USC School of Law tuition reduced next year.
by Samantha Lynn | July 1, 2019 4:00 pm
If you live in South Carolina, it’s going to cost you less to go to the University of South Carolina’s law school next year.
In-state tuition for the state’s only public law school will drop by more than $5,000 next year.
USC law school Dean Robert Wilcox said South Carolina has been losing students to out-of-state law schools because of cost.
The full tuition price for law students will now cost around $24,500.
