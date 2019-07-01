USC School of Law tuition reduced next year.

Last Updated: July 1, 2019 at 3:12 pm

If you live in South Carolina, it’s going to cost you less to go to the University of South Carolina’s law school next year.

In-state tuition for the state’s only public law school will drop by more than $5,000 next year.

USC law school Dean Robert Wilcox said South Carolina has been losing students to out-of-state law schools because of cost.

The full tuition price for law students will now cost around $24,500.