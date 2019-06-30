New Members appointed to School Board

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 3:03 pm

By JOHNNY WEEKS

jweeks.editor.mt@gmail.com

The Clarendon County Legislative Delegation met June 17 & 18 to interview the ten applicants who expressed an interest in serving on the Clarendon County School District 2 Board of Trustees. According to Senator Kevin Johnson, the decision on who to appoint was a difficult one.

“Due to the high caliber of the applicants and the fact that they interviewed so well, it was a tough choice to choose only three from the list of applicants,” said Johnson. “I wish we could have chosen five.” Those that were appointed will be on the board for a three term that will begin July 1.

Arthur Moyd was appointed by the Legislative Delegation and will add to the eight years that he has already been on the school board. Moyd said that he is excited to be reappointed in the position.

“The school board makes children their top priority,” said Moyd. “Our mission statement is to educate children and give them the best education possible. I look forward to supporting the new incoming superintendent, Doctor Shawn Johnson. My goal is to help the children to get a great education.”

Also appointed to the board of trustees was Felecia Miller. Miller said that her main job is nursing, which provides her a means of helping the community. This is her first time to be appointed. “I am very humble for the opportunity to be a part of Clarendon School District Two on the school board of trustees,” said Miller. “Both my husband and I are graduates of Manning High School. Being a product of this district allows me to have a special connection to be able to relate to what impact this position can have on the community. I left Manning and went to University of South Carolina in Columbia and earned my nursing degree, then later earned my doctorate. I look forward to helping the community through the school board in any way I can.”

Peter Surette was also selected from the list of applicants, which is his first appointment to the school board. He said it is an honor to be chosen to serve.

“I am excited about being appointed to the school board of trustees,” said Surette. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and hope to be an asset to the current board. The first thing that I want to do is gain the confidence of the students and faculty to make the right decisions regarding the operations of Clarendon County School District Two. I am going to do my best in discussing every topic and assist in the decisions for the best interest of our district. I know that the board sometimes has a lot of difficult situations to handle and I welcome the oppportunity to be involved in this process. The community in CCD2 needs to know that this school system is the best choice in their childrens’ education.”

“Making appointments to the various boards that I appoint along with the Clarendon County Legislative Delegation is a responsibility that I take very seriously,” said Johnson. “Appointing school board members is no exception. The delegation followed a process that gave us the opportunity to appoint 3 outstanding people to the Clarendon 2 Board. I have no doubt that these appointees will do an excellent job as board members and as advocates for the students in the district.”