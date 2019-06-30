From the desk of SC Senator Kevin Johnson, District 36 End of Session Wrap-Up and Summary

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 2:42 pm

This month, the State Legislature finished our 2019 session with conference committee meetings and final votes on this year’s budget. Included in the $9 Billion budget was everything from pay raises for state employees and teachers, to flood relief for those impacted by Hurricane Florence. After careful deliberation with our colleagues in the House, we’re excited to have passed a budget that invests in our communities, rewards our hard working citizens, and will bring good to all corners of the Palmetto State. Here are some of the highlights:

K-12 Education: This year, our teachers rallied together in record numbers to demand change to our state’s education system. We heard their concerns and we agreed— something needed to be done. K-12 education was a major focus for the Senate when we constructed the 2019-2020 budget, with an increased starting salary of first year teachers to $35,000, and a fully funded 4% pay raise for all teachers. In addition, we added $15 million to the Base Student Cost for funding for direct classroom instruction.

This budget also provides $19.3 million for 241 school bus purchases, and allocates $50 million for school district capital improvements. This is just the beginning— I’ll proudly continue my fight to better education in South Carolina when we return next year, and will always advocate for our students and teachers…………

To read the entire write up , purchase the Manning Times paper