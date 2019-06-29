The Manning Times Spotlight: Gullah Gullah Fish

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 2:18 pm

by NIGEL JOHNSON

mtscreporter@gmail.com

Gullah Gullah Fish is a restaurant in downtown Manning that serves fresh and delicious Gullah cuisine and soul food. The family owned restaurant opened three years ago and has been serving the city of Manning ever since. Craig Levy and his family owns Gullah Gullah Fish that makes “made to order” freshly cooked food. The sit-down environment can comfortable seat twelve to fifteen people to enjoy their wide variety of foods. The restaurant does have menu items, such as chicken and waffles, chicken wings and Gullah ox tails for those who want something other than seafood. Most of the seafood items come fried or steamed, which gives a healthy option to guests. Gullah Gullah also caters, offering delivery for a fee if the order is very large.

“When we decided to open the restaurant, we knew that there was a need for a different taste,” said Levy. “We want people to know that all of our food is served fresh, but we are not a fish market. We pride ourselves on the fact that we serve made to order well cooked food.”

The restaurant is only open three days per week; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. They feel that it allows people to have something to look forward to on the weekends, and it allows Levy and his brother time to shop for and prepare the more difficult dishes. All of the fish served in the restaurant is locally caught. With Gullah Gullah Fish rising business, they are excited to possibly expand in the future. They are already looking for a good place to add a second larger location, with an eye toward eventually franchising the business.

Call-in orders are very popular among their costumers to be able to up their food fresh and hot. With the Levy family opening this business, they are able give Manning a taste of rich Gullah history and cooking.

“We are here to preserve and share the love of our family’s New York and South Carolina Gullah cooking traditions,” said Levy. “We are proud to offer the best of both worlds.”

Gullah Gullah Fish is located at 23 West Boyce St, Manning SC 29102