Student earns her diploma and degree while attending Home School

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 2:33 pm

Rebeca Fleitas

by JOHNNY WEEKS

jweeks.editor.mt@gmail.com

A 17 year old resident of Alcolu has graduated from High School (homeschooled) and has earned an Engineering Design Technology Associate Degree in Applied Science (A.A.S. majoring in Engineering Design Technology) at Central Carolina Tech. She has graduated with honors (Summa Cum Laude). She is also a recipient of the 2019 P.E.O. Chapter AK scholarship.

Rebeca Fleitas was born in Spain, and came to the US with her parents in 2002 at the age of eight months old. She grew up in Clarendon County and attended school at a Montessori school in Summerton. After trying several options that did not fulfill her needs (virtual schools included), her parents decided to try homeschooling as an alternative in 2014. Although they monitored their daughter’s progress, Fleitas was self-sufficient in her studies, locating resources and working on her own with minimal guidance. While working on her High School program, and after successfully passing the Compass exam (college readiness), she began her College Associate’s degree at age 15, completing it this year with honors (Summa Cum Laude).

In her youth, Fleitas was a member of the Girl Scouts as well as Venturing, BSA. She sings at her church’s youth worship team at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter, and she occasionally sings in the main services of the church as well.

Fleitas also plays the guitar and the clarinet. She is bilingual, speaking and writing Spanish and English fluently as well as basic spoken Japanese, which was part of her studies while in High School. Fleitas has several options and different colleges she’s considering to attend, but she has not yet made a final decision.She will enjoy a summer camp trip in the mountains, then once she returns, she plans to go with her parents to Europe.