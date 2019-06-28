Stolen equipment from Carolina Tree Care

Please be on the lookout for ten chainsaws stolen from Carolina Tree Care at 5686 Bill Davis Rd. in the Summerton area. The chainsaws are painted blue, green, and yellow for the different crews. One chainsaw was brand new and was a solid orange Husqvarna model 395. The painted ones are Stihl models 461, 261, and 201s. This incident occurred on the morning of 06-26-2019. If anyone has any information please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4441.