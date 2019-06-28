PASTOR LOIS ANN SMITH
by Samantha Lynn | June 28, 2019 7:54 am
Sumter SC
On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Pastor Lois Ann Smith, heard her Master’s call at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born on March 6, 1957, in the Silver Community of Summerton, she was a daughter of the late James Andrew and Lois Smith-Servance.
A service celebrating her life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00am from the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2928 St. John Church Rd., Manning, where the Rev. Ranzy McFadden, Jr. serves as pastor. The Rev. Dr. Nate Brock shall officiate. The service of committal will follow in the family plot located in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Public viewing will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Fleming & DeLaine Chapel, 222 West Boyce St.The family is receiving relatives and friends from 5:00pm-9:00pm at the residence, 5426 Summerton Hwy., Manning.
Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of these services. Online condolences for the Smith family may be sent to www.flemingdelaine.com or flemingdelaine@aol.com.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.