Attempted Murder at local fast food restaurant

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 7:44 pm

by JOHNNY WEEKS

jweeks.edtor.mt@gmail.com

Two people received gun shot wounds as a result of an incident in Manning last Friday evening. Officers were sent to the scene Wednesday evening following a call to Clarendon County Dispatch Center that gunshots were heard near Taco Bell on Paxville Highway in Manning. According to sources, two 15 year old juvenile males arranged a meeting with Timothy Muckenfuss, 20, of Santee in the parking lot of Taco Bell. During the conversation, one of the juveniles and Muckenfuss pulled out handguns and fired them towards each other. It is unclear at this time what the motive for the meeting was or who fired the first shot.

Muckenfuss was struck in the chest and suffered a severe gunshot wound. He returned to his car, which was occupied by two other people that rode with him to Taco Bell. Muckenfuss left the scene and attempted to drive himself to seek medical aid at the hospital. At the traffic light leaving Taco Bell, Muckenfuss reportedly lost consciousness while driving, resulting in the car crossing the intersection and striking trees on the opposite side of the road. Muckenfuss was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon Emergency Department via Emergency Medical Services ambulance and treated for his injuries. He was later transferred via a medical helicopter to McLeod Hospital in Florence. Investigators report that he is being listed as “serious but stable” condition.

One of the juveniles was struck in the hip by gunfire during the incident. He was also transported by ambulance for treatment, then later transferred to a trauma center. His injuries are reported as being “non-life threatening.” He was treated and released from the hospital days later.

According to Captain Rick Elms of the Manning Police Department, the third male fled the scene on foot. Many officers and K-9 were called in to search the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the the fleeing juvenile that night.

“After following a few leads the next day, and making inquires to known family members of the individual, we were able to track him down to a cousin’s house,” said Elms. “We were able to locate him and place him under arrest.” Elms added that he was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) due to being a minor. He will be held in their custody until the case has been resolved.

“We have charged the minor being held at the Dept of Juvenile Justice with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime,” Elms said Thursday afternoon. “At the present time, we cannot speculate on the motive for the shooting since we have been unable to talk with the 20-year-old. Additional charges may be filed once investigators are able to discuss the shooting with Muckenfuss.”

“We want to thank the witness who came forward to help us piece together what happened,” Elms added.