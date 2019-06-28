Family business is Growing in Turbeville

by JOHNNY WEEKS

All across Clarendon County, farmlands can be found on almost every road outside of the many towns. Some of these have been passed down over the years from generation to generation as a way of life for them and their families. This holds true on the Cannon family farm in Turbeville. Jeremy Cannon and his wife Lacie, have been the driving force behind Cannon Ag. Products for many years, which is the store front that they use to sell their produce to the public. It is located at 1457 Olanta Highway just outside of the city limits of Turbeville.

Jeremy Cannon is the fourth generation of Cannon farmers who have worked the same farmland to continue the time honored tradition of planting and harvesting crops to sell. His parents, Nebo and Yvonne Cannon, are also active and doing their part in keeping the business running smoothly. The current farmland was purchased and developed into their family business in the 60’s.

The Cannon farming business specializes in growing a long list of vegetables and produce. The list of vegetables includes tomatoes, butter beans, peas, corn, peanuts, peppers, eggplants, squash, zucchini, cantaloupes, cucumbers, and okra.

They also grow and sell fruit, such as cantaloupes, blueberries, strawberries, peaches, plums, and more. Jeremy added that all of their products are available throughout the calendar year according to the season that they are grown. Beans are generally ready for harvesting in July of each year.

Lacie says that she gets great satisfaction from being a part of a farming family.

“I feel like we play an important role in the community by growing and selling our fruits and vegetables;” said Lacie. “I love to see familiar faces as well as new ones to stop by and see what we have to offer.”

Jeremy is proud of the work he and his family do on the farm and in the warehouse. He said that the bean harvesting will start in the next few days, and he looks to employ many people in the area to pick beans. It is described as a long and tedious process that takes days to complete.

“Growing produce to sell to neighbors and friends is what its all about for me,” said Jeremy. “People I consider to be friends will stop by and talk for a bit while shopping. They leave happy and then tell others about us. Word of Mouth is a great form of advertising, and helps us to stay in business.”

Jeremy added that his future goals are to create a Halloween themed area on the farm. He wants to develop a corn maze and grow pumpkins to enhance the future event.