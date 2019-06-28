CCFD receives a QUINT to serve the public

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 1:43 pm

by JOHNNY WEEKS

jweeks.editor.mt@gmail.com

Clarendon County Fire Department added a new apparatus to its fleet recently. Through the annual budget, money was earmarked to purchase a new Aerial Apparatus to be stationed in the more rural areas of Southern Clarendon County. The Pierce Impel 61’ Skyboom model is simply referred to as a “QUINT.”

A combination pumper, or QUINT, is a fire-service apparatus that serves the dual purpose of being an engine as well as a ladder truck. QUINT is derived from a latin word that means “Five.” The five functions that the new apparatus provides is Pump, Water Tank, Fire Hose, Aerial Device, and Ground Ladders.

“The citizens of our county are fortunate to have a supportive county council that provides the tools and resources needed to mitigate emergencies that arise. This is the first new aerial device that has ever been purchased in Clarendon County,” said Chief Michael Johnson. “All others have been purchased in used condition from other agencies.” Johnson said that the other Tower Ladder apparatus was built in 1988. It will reach a height of 95 feet. One of the major differences in the Tower Ladder and the new Quint is that when the old one is called out for an emergency, another fire engine had to respond with it to pump water through the Aerial Device. This new Quint has a pump that can supply its aerial device. It’s set up to allow other apparatus to shuttle water to it where pressurized hydrants are not available.

“With the QUINT, everything that is needed is on one unit and can be deployed by a firefighter by himself,” said Captain Michael Cothran. “The firefighter can drive to the scene of the fire, set up the stabilizing arms on the sides of the apparatus, raise the ladder to the desired height to a maximum of 61 feet, turn on the flow of water up to the nozzle at the top of the ladder, and can control the spray of water in different angles, pressures and spray patterns. All movements and activations of the aerial device can be controlled by a remote-control device that the firefighter has with him. The entire process can take as little as two minutes.”

“This new QUINT is updated with the newest and latest firefighting technologies available,” said Johnson. “It has an onboard foam system, again a first for Clarendon County, that can aid in extinguishing fires. It is used on ordinary combustibles such as wood or paper, which are found in most residential fires. The foam acts as a surfactant and makes water wetter, which reduces the amount of water used on a fire scene.” By placing the new QUINT at Station 3 in Summerton, it will reduce the amount of time required to get an aerial device on scene when needed. The Quint will respond immediately to alarms and fires in the industrial park. In addition, it will be able to respond to any other emergencies requiring an elevated water stream.

“In the past, we have always sent the Tower Ladder from Station 1 because it was centrally located within the county,” said Johnson. In addition, this apparatus can be used in high angle and low angle rope rescue operations, as the situation dictates.

Captain Cothran said that the new QUINT is a game changing addition to our fleet, and will directly support the mission our fire department, which is “To Reduce the Loss of Life and Property.”