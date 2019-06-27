RUTH LOUISE DANIELS SHORTER

Last Updated: June 27, 2019 at 12:33 pm

SUMTER – Ruth Louise Daniels Shorter, 80, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the home of her daughter.

Born November 7, 1938, in Kingstree, she was a daughter of the late Edward Russell Daniels, Sr. and the late Ruth Louise Mims Daniels. She was the business manager of the Radiation Oncology Department at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence and later at Grand Strand Radiation Oncology in Myrtle Beach. She was a licensed practical nurse in North Carolina at Friends Home West for 19 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Dianne Geddings (David) of Sumter and Barbara Lynne Nehring (Marty) of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Jason Edward Richburg of Sumter and Avery Nehring of North Carolina; two great grandchildren, Cameron and Silas; two brothers, E.R. Daniels, Jr. of Sumter and Richard R. Daniels of North Carolina; two sisters, Mildred D. Chandler of Alabama and Faye D. Bennett of North Carolina; and many dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Emery L. Daniels and Delano D. Daniels.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church Cemetery with her grandson, Jason E. Richburg officiating.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org