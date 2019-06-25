Barbara James

Manning, SC – Barbara Ann Frierson James, 60, widow of Donald James, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Prisma Health Tuomey, Sumter, SC. She was born February 23, 1959 in Manning, SC, a daughter of the late Willie James Frierson and Dora Mae Fulton Frierson.

Funeral services for Mrs.James will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Dinkins Street, Manning, SC. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery, Manning, SC.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 30 West End Street, Manning, SC.